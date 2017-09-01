Pocas Porto
Pocas 10 years TAWNY
750 ml
A great value, the Porto Pocas 10 Year Tawny exhibits plenty of vibrant fruitiness and palate pleasing qualities; moderately sweet, pair with a French Port Salut and a mild cigar.
A beautiful port that fills your glass with bright aromas of vanilla; citrus; and toasted nuts; full bodied, slightly sweet with a wonderful balance and texture on the finish.
Spain. Red fruit and oak aromas with a smooth, rounded finish. 14.1% ABV
Spain. Spicy, rich cranberry bouquet. Dark cherry flavors. Round and full in the mouth with a fruit-filled finish. 15%
The Porto Pocas Tawny Port is a fine, wood Port; sweet, with layers of vanilla and plum flavors; soft tannins in the finish.
90 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. Delivers a smoky, spicy, black cherry perfume leading to a soft, easy-going, savory wine.