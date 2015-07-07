PlumpJack Estate
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
91 PTS ROBERT PARKER, JR. The '06 PlumpJack Estate Cabernet is a beautiful inky purple color; concentrated creme de cassis fruit intermixed with graphite and spicy new oak; long, structured, muscular.
The PlumpJack Napa Merlot '05 exhibits classice aromas of ripe plums, black cherry, currants and clove. A rich, vibrant palate of blackberry, soy, dark chocolate and vanilla.