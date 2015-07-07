A to Z
Pinot Noir
750 ml
Raspberry and cherry aromas develop into strawberry and mineral notes, introducing the rush of red fruit and floral flavors on the palate. ABV 13.5%
Has aromas of tropical fruit and ginger; rich flavors of peach, apple and mineral fill the palate; clean finish.
Taste aligns with the aromas fairly well. Mostly tropical fruit and citrus notes accompanied by nice, mild, piney hoppy flavors. 9% ABV.
This golden IPA binds together bold, spicy Belgian yeast with bright citrusy hops for fresh, exhilarating finish. 6.2% ABV
The taste follows the aroma. Lemon, grapefruit peel, sweet bready malts and light piney hops. 6% ABV.
The A to Z Dry Rose is a serious New World pink wine; rich in fruit yet dry and crisp in the finish; a consistent top performer.
Bright fruit like kiwi and tangerine, pear and stone fruits then deepens to richer aromas of honey toast, rose and wet stones; juicy, round, well-balanced freshness, minerality and structure.