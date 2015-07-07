Pierre Sparr
Alsace One
750 ml
The Pierre Sparr Alsace One represents a nice white wine from one of France's coolest wine growing regions; fresh, light and aromatic in the nose; easy on the palate.
A very good example of the varietal, the Pierre Sparr Pinot Blanc is a fleshy wine that simply delivers wonderful flavors; balanced with a long smooth finish.