Picket Fence
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
A classic Cab with cassis and cherry, hints of leather and cocoa powder. The oak, vanilla and spice leads to a round, flavorful finish. 13.5% ABV
Full of sweet juicy fruit flavors of blackberry, plum, and blueberry. Meaty tannins and rich aromas of bay leaf and violets. 14% ABV
Aromas and flavors of citrus, ripe stone fruit, creme brulee, with a bright balanced acidity. Lightly toasted oak and roundly juicy. 13.5% ABV
Rich aromas of raspberry jam and macerated cherries. Flavor nuances of vanilla and star anise. 13.5% ABV