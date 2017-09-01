pFriem Family Brewers
IPA
16.9 oz Bottle
When Pale Ales were sailed around the Cape to India, outcries of Huzzah were heard. Similar exclamations are to be expected when enjoying the piney aroma and tasting the big hops of pFriem's IPA.
The story of pFriem Pilsner starts in the Pacific Northwest where it acquires the aroma of fresh grass and flowers and a touch of honey with a crisp and spicy finish.