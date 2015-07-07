Ch de Pez '04 Saint-Estephe
Bordeaux
750 ml
A wonderful Cru Bourgeois from St Estephe; the '04 offers dark plums; spice with just a nuance of sweet oak; a solid wine with ripe tannins and a youthful finish. A great value from Bordeaux.
85 PTS WILFRED WONG. Soft and ready-to-enjoy, the red-fruited, minerally driven '02 Ch de Pez is a very good example of the apellation; pair with pan-seared lamb chops accented with fresh herbs.
89 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '01 Ch Les Ormes de Pez opens to some good plum fruit character and a light toasted oak undertone; medium body; good tannins; straightforward finish; spicy.