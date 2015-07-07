Peter Lehmann Cabernet '05
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '05 Peter Lehmann Cabernet is ripe and focused, with a beam of cherry and savory flavors that are nicely shaded by hints of allspice and white pepper.
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '05 Peter Lehmann Cabernet is ripe and focused, with a beam of cherry and savory flavors that are nicely shaded by hints of allspice and white pepper.
88 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '06 Peter Lehman Cabernet Sauvignon is made up of fine tannins that frame a core of cedar, cocoa and dark berry flavors, lingering nicely on a medium-weight frame.
89 PTS, SMART BUYS, WINE SPECTATOR. The '10 Peter Lehmann Clancy's Red is supple, expressive and generous, with ripe currant and toast flavors, lingering easily against polished tannins.