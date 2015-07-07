Heering

Cherry Liqueur

750 ml

Cherry Heering is a ruby-red liqueur distilled by steeping lightly crushed Danish Cherries with a blend of spices and herbs in neutral grain spirits. This is the original cherry liqueur, with a recipe dating back to Denmark from 1818 by Peter F. Heering, himself. For over 200 years, this liqueur has been exploring the world. Cherry Heering is timeless, elegant, full of flavor and an essential ingredient for classic cocktails such as the Singapore Sling, Blood & Sand and Remember the Maine. Enjoy it in a cordial glass poured neat, a mixed drink with Coca-Cola, or a dash over your ice-cream. OU Kosher Certified Product