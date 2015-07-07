Perrier-Jouët
Belle Epoque Rosé
750 ml
Beautiful pink salmon color; wonderful aromas of mature red fruits with layers of mineral and pie dough notes; full bodied on the palate; balanced with pure elegance in the finish
Belle Epoque expresses style and finesse. Full flavored Champagne that shows off ripe pear, apple and spiced notes;
Two decorated flutes in this pack. A fresh, stylish wine with good structure, silky and elegant; Floral, fruity notes give way to subtle spicy hints for a pleasant finish on the palate.
94 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '02 Perrier-Jouet Cuvee Belle Epoque has hints of burnt sugar and toffee, along with notes of apple pie, bread dough, cream and candied lemon peel; long smoke-tinged finish.
91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The Perrier-Jouet Grand Brut has finesse, with depth to its honey, candied citrus and mineral flavors; lovely balance and harmony render it seamless and graceful.
Aromas of white-flowers, honey, nougat and almond cake unveiled by this vintage champagne on tasting. 12% ABV
France. Delicate aromas of brioche, citrus, baked apple and mousse. 12% ABV
The sweeter taste, combined with the rounded and smooth mouth feel give the wine a full body and richness.
A grand bottle of pink Champagne, round and luscious. The flavors come on like a cherry cordial. Seductive, elegant and textured.