Peak Organic Brewing
Amber Ale
6 Bottles 12 oz
A lively ale that starts sweet and has a subtle toasted character. We use an abundance of organic Crystal Malt to give this ale a bright, "ruby" flavor up front.
Citrus and floral characteristics that are very hop-forward. 7.2% ABV
Delicate balance between floral, herbal, and red fruit. Rich yet light and dynamic. 13% ABV
France. Ripe apple aroma with notes of lemony goodness, and a hint of roasted nuts. 5% ABV
Crafted using a high proportion of Sherry seasoned American Oak casks. Flavors of lemon, vanilla cake, caramelized pineapple, light smoke and violets. Light citrus, vanilla and lightly smokey finish.
99 pts - 2017 ultimate spirits challenge. Triple matured in spanish oak sherry, am. Oak sherry and am. Oak bourbon casks. Dials up the aromatic orkney peat for rich honey sweetness on the palate.
First time Highland Park has ever used 100% refill Port wood casks. Fire edition is a 15 year old Single Malt at 45.2% abv. The exquisite circle design on the glass represents the circle of life.
Up-front, aromas of fresh pineapple and mango sorbet give way to shards of smoke and ginger. Powerful, smooth palate; misty peat with vanilla. Beautifully balanced finish with woodiness and spices.
Distilled from American corn and charcoal filtered. This vodka has a faint vanilla scent and a subtle sweetness with a faint gingery twang on the finish.
This intense whisky possesses a fierce spice. Cinnamon bark and nutmeg rise from Odin's spirit. A huge , powerful palate draws on the complexity of Odin's character.
Rich mahogany in color, well balanced, dry peat at first mellowing out to maraschino cherry and warm dark chocolate on the nose.
Highland Park releases a higher proof for the Freya release 102.4 Proof. The nose has honey, pear, apricot a light heathery peat.
This is an exceptionally fine Scotch Whisky! Aged 30 Yr. One of only a few distillery bottlings to release a 30 Yr. on a regular basis. Very smooth! A real classic find!
Rich and nutty flavors that stay in the mouth, with a certain amount of wood. Round and easy to drink. The secret behind this blend is the large number of eaux-de-vie that is blended together.
A solid red Burgundy for everyday drinking; the great value Bouchard Bourgogne Pinot Noir exhibits true flavors of ripe cherry; red currant with notes of clove; medium bodied with a smooth finish.
GREAT BUY! Use Forres Park 150 rum in any cocktail that requires a little extra zip like zombies or other tropical drinks.
100 PTS 2013 ULTIMATE SPIRITS CHALLANGE. Astonishingly powerful aroma with brooding aromas of vanilla, baked cherries, toffee and toasted walnut. With an intense, sweet finish.
Made from apples harvested in the Pays d'Auge, an area covering barely 6% of Normandy, then double distilled in copper stills and aged in oak barrels for at least four years.
France. Dry Rosé - 50% Syrah, 30% Grenache and 20% Cabernet Sauvignon. Aromas of wild strawberry and watermelon are followed by a bright yet broad mid-palate and crisp.
Bandol, France. Bieler Père et Fils Rosé tastes like biting into a freesia-infused apple in a sexy-hippy version of the garden of Eden. It's clean, light taste seems to promise that attractive strangers are about to drape your body in crisp, sun-drie
12 Bottle Case. Forward fruit characters of black cherry and blackberry dominate the aromas, with underlying grace notes of dark chocolate and black pepper. Bright fruit is nicely supported by a restrained oak character. The palate is rich, round and lush, seamlessly pairing the cherry and berry fruit with a hint of spice and vanilla.
Intense bouquet of fruit and flowers. This wine is both subtle and very lively. Good ageing potential.
Raspberry, cherry aromas with a citrusy (grapefruit), slightly floral note with underlying savory structure of lavender, grass and l'herbes de Provence.
A solid Napa Valley Cabernet ripe black cherry and black currant with deep wood and vanilla spice aromas; reminiscent structure of Bordeaux; full fruit finish with lengthy tannins in the end.
Geyser Peak's Reserve Cabernet is a ultra-rich and one of the state's top efforts.
Meritage wines honor the rich tradition and heritage of these grapes and provide a category and canvas for winemakers.
Product of Scotland. Light malts with notes of apple, ginger, toffee and orange marmalade. 86 Proof
Product of Scotland. Floral aromas of toffee, peppery spice, and lightly smoked peat. 86 Proof
Product of Scotland. Sweet and oaky with floral and briny notes. 86 Proof