Pepperwood Grove

Cabernet Sauvignon

750 ml

Chile. Aromas of dark plum, cherry and cedar. On the palate, ripe red currant and blackberry flavors predominate with hints of sage and dried strawberry rounding out the finish. Fruit-forward, with moderate tannins and lively acidity, the crowd-pleasing style of this Cabernet Sauvignon lends itself well to a multitude of pairings - but all heavy food.