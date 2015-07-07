Pepperwood Grove Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir
750 ml
The Pepperwood Grove Pinot Noir is soft, light and lively on the palate;
The Pepperwood Grove Merlot is a pleasant red wine with no edges; a crowd-pleasing wine.
The Pepperwood Grove Cabernet is an easy red to drink; supple and easy on the palate; a crowd pleaser.
Californian. Green apple, with hints of grapefruit make for a classically sweet chardonnay. 13.5% ABV
Californian.
California. Our Pepperwood Grove Pinot Grigio opens with light, mineral-driven aromas of lemon and green tea, expressing a crisp yet subtle Italian style. Fresh fruit flavors of green apple and citrus follow a bracing, mouthwatering acidity. With its clean dry finish and refreshing minerality, this Pinot Grigio is equally at home as a dinner wine or aperitif to enjoy on the patio.
Chile. Aromas of dark plum, cherry and cedar. On the palate, ripe red currant and blackberry flavors predominate with hints of sage and dried strawberry rounding out the finish. Fruit-forward, with moderate tannins and lively acidity, the crowd-pleasing style of this Cabernet Sauvignon lends itself well to a multitude of pairings - but all heavy food.
Californian. With a taste of plum, raspberry, and espresso and a nose full of sage and oregano. 13.5% ABV
Californian. With aromas of hibiscus and apricot and a rich flavor of pineapple, nectarine, and candied ginger. 13.5% ABV