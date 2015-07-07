Chemin des Papes
Cotes du Rhone
750 ml
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. The '07 Chemin des Papes Cotes du Rhone is ripe and easy on the palate; an excellent, all-purpose red; lively aftertaste.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. The '07 Chemin des Papes Cotes du Rhone is ripe and easy on the palate; an excellent, all-purpose red; lively aftertaste.
96 PTS WINE SPECTATOR The 04 Clos Papes Ch Neuf is amazingly refined, with a pure, silky current of raspberry ganache and cassis flavors; Hints of mocha, mineral and garrique; long, pure finish.
Ripe and fully-charged, the Caves des Papes Chateauneuf-du-Pape is a regal wine of excellent depth and style; great with a country comfort food of savory stews and roast meats.