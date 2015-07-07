Peter Vella
Blush
5 L
Pleasing and fun, the Peter Vella Blush offers tasty, ripe fruit flavors; medium-sweet on the palate; served well-chilled.
Heering Coffee Liqueur continues the tradition of the Original Heering Cherry Liqueur by delivering a rare blend of laid back Caribbean Rum, dark coffee and rich cocoa.
The friendliest red table wine on the planet, the Peter Vella Delicious Red is a red wine with no edges or hardness. Soft, engaging and tasty; excellent for sangrias.
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '05 Peter Lehmann Cabernet is ripe and focused, with a beam of cherry and savory flavors that are nicely shaded by hints of allspice and white pepper.
88 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '06 Peter Lehman Cabernet Sauvignon is made up of fine tannins that frame a core of cedar, cocoa and dark berry flavors, lingering nicely on a medium-weight frame.
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. A delightful red with some staying power, the full-flavored '08 Peter Lehmann Art Series Shiraz really delivers what we expect from this varietal out of Australia.
NEW! Light cherry flavors, with just a whisper of berries. Great value, compare to any 5 ltr cabernet, & you will see amazing SAVINGS!
Fresh and fruity, this is a very good wine and one that you can leave in the fridge to sip on while you are cooking up a storm. Just slightly sweet, the Peter Vella Chablis exhibits good balance.
A fairly substantial red wine for all occasions; the Peter Vella Burgundy offers a soft yet persistent wine with pleasing flavors.
Cherry Heering is a ruby-red liqueur distilled by steeping lightly crushed Danish Cherries with a blend of spices and herbs in neutral grain spirits. This is the original cherry liqueur, with a recipe dating back to Denmark from 1818 by Peter F. Heering, himself. For over 200 years, this liqueur has been exploring the world. Cherry Heering is timeless, elegant, full of flavor and an essential ingredient for classic cocktails such as the Singapore Sling, Blood & Sand and Remember the Maine. Enjoy it in a cordial glass poured neat, a mixed drink with Coca-Cola, or a dash over your ice-cream. OU Kosher Certified Product
A very easy drinking Chardonnay; hints of apple and citrus; crisp, smooth finish; great for parties or everyday wine.
89 PTS, SMART BUYS, WINE SPECTATOR. The '10 Peter Lehmann Clancy's Red is supple, expressive and generous, with ripe currant and toast flavors, lingering easily against polished tannins.
'Fuggles' and 'Challenger' hops plus a blend of 4 local barley malts create an aromatic, strong, dark chocolate cream stout with a satisfying bittersweet aftertaste.
Pilsner style lager finish with aromas of citrus and mandarin from American Amarillo hops. Made with sorghum, not wheat or barley.