Pellegrini Chardonnay Russian River '05`
Chardonnay
750 ml
Bright and very lively, the well-designed fruit-forward Pellegrini Chardonnay is an excellent way to start a fine meal of seafood or white meat dishes; pair with roast chicken salad.
The sparkling orange beverage with 12% real fruit juice. Delicious!
Say goodbye to your Screwdriver, and hello to Spiked Aranciata. Add your favorite unflavored vodka to San Pellegrino Aranciata for an amazing orange experience you’ll want to relive again and again. Comes in a 12oz can, which means you can make enough to share… or not.
The sparkling pomegranate beverage with 12% real fruit juice. Delicio!
The sparkling lemon beverage with 12% real fruit juice. A great drink mixer!
The sparkling lemon beverage with 12% real fruit juice. A great drink mixer.
The sparkling clemitine beverage with 12% real fruit juice. Delicio!
The sparkling orange beverage with 12% real fruit juice.
Refreshing and Italian!
San Pellegrino is bottled as soon as it gushes out of the Italian Alps. Its composition in mineral salts and its pureness derive from the acquisition of elements during its underground course.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. A bright red, the lively '07 Allegrini Valpolicella serves up pure red fruit flavors with a trace of dried herbs; soft on the palate; refreshing and crisp in the aftertaste.
90 POINTS Robert Parker (2011 vintage). Subtle red; fine grained tannins & crushed black currant, cassis, smoky stone & spice box flavors; the fresh finish is lightly chewy.
91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '07 Allegrini is a firm, fresh Amarone, with a smoky baseline & balanced flavors of black cherry, damson plum, violet, polished oak & spice; structured by bright acidity.
Let your taste buds take flight to the lemon groves of Italy with a 12 oz can of San Pellegrino Limonata. Made with 16% juice from Italian lemons, it’s a refreshing blend of tart citrus and subtle sweetness.
The finest Italian, sparkling natural mineral water.
This quality, sparkling water is bottled at the source high in the Italian Alps. It continues to grow in popularity.
This delicious and refreshing sparkling beverage is made with orange juices, cactus fruit and real sugar. Perfect mixer as well! 6pk can.
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '07 Allegrini Amarone Classico is ripe and raisiny on the nose, with floral and mineral notes; thick, raisiny fruit, fine fruit-coated tannins and a long mineral finish.
90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '10 Allegrini is loaded with mouthwatering black cherry, and fig flavors, with touches of mocha and nutmeg; silky smooth. polished tannins, fresh acidity and depth.