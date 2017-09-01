Peirano Estate
Chardonnay
750 ml
Medium straw, yellow color; ripe fruit, wood in the nose; medium to full bodied, richly textured on the plate; wood and ripe fruit in the flavors.
The Peirano Estate Vyds The Immortal is a powerful zin, with lots of berries and dark chocolate flavors.
89 PTS WILFRED WONG. Showing a one-punch of berries and wood in the aromas, the generous and slightly rounded '11 Peirano Estate Vyds Petite Sirah stays rich and friendly into the finish.