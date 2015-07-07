Pedroncelli
Bench Vineyards Merlot
750 ml
Deep ruby to garnet color; superb aromas of blackcherry; dark plums and hints of spice; full-bodied with medium tannins; balanced with sweet oak; dark fruits and green tea flavors.
Deep ruby to garnet color; superb aromas of blackcherry; dark plums and hints of spice; full-bodied with medium tannins; balanced with sweet oak; dark fruits and green tea flavors.
Aromas and flavors of strawberry, pomegranate, and citrus zest. Lingers between fruity and tart, with a refreshing finish. 13% ABV
Pedroncelli consistently produces a pleasing, fruit-driven, yet dry Rose. All the typical notes of strawberry and raspberry are present, nicely put together for tasty sipping.
The Pedroncelli Three Vineyards Cabernet is a fine, rustic example of the varietal. True to type with soft, smooth tannins.
Bing cherry and raspberry flavors framed by subtle black pepper spice. Well integrated flavors with round tannins and warm toasty oak. 14.8% ABV
Fresh flavors are layered with lemongrass, green apple, and honey. Tart-sweet and quite refreshing with well-integrated acidity. 13.4% ABV