Pedroncelli
Chardonnay
750 ml
Fruit-forward flavors of golden apple and tropical fruit with a toasted oak complexity. Bright acidity and crisp with a long lingering finish. 14.2% ABV
Fruit-forward flavors of golden apple and tropical fruit with a toasted oak complexity. Bright acidity and crisp with a long lingering finish. 14.2% ABV
A very complex and rich dessert wine; although ready to drink now, this port will benefit from aging for the next 10 years.
Aromas and flavors of strawberry, pomegranate, and citrus zest. Lingers between fruity and tart, with a refreshing finish. 13% ABV
Pedroncelli consistently produces a pleasing, fruit-driven, yet dry Rose. All the typical notes of strawberry and raspberry are present, nicely put together for tasty sipping.
The Pedroncelli Three Vineyards Cabernet is a fine, rustic example of the varietal. True to type with soft, smooth tannins.
Bing cherry and raspberry flavors framed by subtle black pepper spice. Well integrated flavors with round tannins and warm toasty oak. 14.8% ABV
Sonoma. Flavors of ripe berry, plum, and warm spice. 14% ABV
Fresh flavors are layered with lemongrass, green apple, and honey. Tart-sweet and quite refreshing with well-integrated acidity. 13.4% ABV