Seasons Soda
Bitter Lemon Tonic
4 Bottles
A deft blend of Vermont maple, orange blossom honey, aromatics and bitters.
Opens up silky and supple with almond and maple at the fore, underscored by the earthiness of buckwheat honey.
Maple Demi-Sec is woodsy and autumnal, yet light on its feet, with hints of smoke, dark spices, and hazelnuts.
Honeymint Demi-Sec is lithe and incredibly refreshing, bright and floral with a touch of minty cool.