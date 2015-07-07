Pearl
Plum Vodka
750 ml
4 STARS-SPIRIT JOURNAL 2008. Hand-Selected winter wheat combined with crisp, pure mountain water; blended with the succulent flavor of fresh plum. Distilled five times to ensure smoothness and taste.
Bursting with the sweet, luscious flavor of summertime plums. The tartness of the skin quickly gives way to the jammy flesh within.
Hand-Selected winter wheat combined with crisp, pure mountain water; blended with the succulent flavor of fresh blueberry. Distilled five times to ensure smoothness and taste.
Pearl La Coco combines the softest winter wheat with pure mountain water then they ad a touch of coconut to produce one of the most flavorful vodkas we carry.
80 Proof.
Light bodied and refreshing flavors of passion fruit, gooseberry and grapefruit wtih pleasing herbaceous thread leads to a long lingering finish.
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. Subtle and fine, the delicious '10 Three Pears Pinot Grgio is clean and fresh; shows plenty of citrus and tart apples in the flavors; crisp, yet textured finish.
Pearl vodka is made from "clean, pure, crisp water from the crystalline streams of the Canadian Rocky Mountains." It's "artistically blended with the refreshing flavor of crisp cucumber."
BEST OF SHOW, PLATINUM AWARD 2007 WORLD BEVERAGE COMPETITION. Introducing the original Pomegranate-flavored vodka. A flavorful extension to our award-winning line of Pearl vodkas.
Pearl Vodka is hand made using soft winter wheat and pure mountain water from the rockies.