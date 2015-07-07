Patrón
Silver
750 ml
The perfect white spirit made from the finest Weber Blue Agave.
Aged at least two months for smooth taste with a hint of oak flavor.
Patrón Silver Tequila and the pure, natural essence of fine coffee. Patrón XO Cafe is a dry, low-proof coffee liqueur that’s a blend of Patrón Silver and the essence of fine coffee. It’s excellent for sipping, mixed in cocktails or as a dessert ingredient.
Juicy & sweet lime flavor from the highest-quality Persian limes. Patrón Citrónge Lime is a well-balanced liqueur with juicy & sweet lime flavors made from the highest-quality Persian limes. Its refreshing finish makes it excellent in cocktails as well as sauces and desserts.
Clear & smooth with a refreshingly crisp mango taste. Patrón Citrónge Mango is a sweet liqueur made from high quality Ataulfo mangos cultivated in Mexico. It’s perfect for use in cocktail and culinary recipes to give drinks and sauces a unique, exotic twist.
Patrón XO Cafe Dark Cocoa marries the smooth, dry taste of Patrón XO Cafe with the decadence of rich chocolate and light tequila. Patrón XO Cafe Dark Cocoa combines high-quality Patrón Silver tequila with the extraordinary essence of fine coffee and Criollo chocolate from Mexico to create a unique and enjoyable ultra-premium coffee liqueur.
A premium reserve, extra fine orange liqueur. A delicately blended liqueur that delivers a sweet and smooth fresh orange taste.
Our rarest tequila yet, aged seven years to perfection. Patrón Añejo 7 Años is the one of the rarest tequilas made at Hacienda Patrón distillery in Jalisco, Mexico. The finest 100% Weber Blue Agave is harvested, baked, distilled and then aged in French oak barrels for seven years. It is presented in a hand-blown glass replica of the very first Patrón bottle.
Patrón Silver is handcrafted from the finest 100% Weber Blue Agave and is carefully distilled in small batches.
Patrón XO Cafe Incendio combines the spicy, distinctive flavor of Mexican arbol chile with the rich, decadent essence of Criollo chocolate, brought together with the crisp, smooth taste of Patrón Silver tequila. Perfect as a shot or over ice, it’s also versatile enough to be enjoyed in cocktails and desserts.
Made from the highest-quality 100% Weber Blue Agave. Aged for a min. of 3 yrs in Am., French & Hungarian oak barrels, it features deep, nuanced flavors perfect for replacing whiskey in your cocktails.
A Patron collaboration with Guillermo del Toro featuring a custom blended Extra Anejo and a 100ml aged orange liqueur in a meticulously designed pack complete with 2 candles.
The 2017 Limited-Edition Patrón Silver 1-Liter is the perfect addition to any big holiday moment. The world’s first ultra-premium tequila, Patrón Silver should be savored starting with the very first sip.
Triple distilled and oak rested for a smooth and full-bodied flavor. Gran Patrón Platinum is made from the finest 100% Weber Blue Agave, is triple distilled and then rested in oak tanks for 30 days at Hacienda Patrón distillery in Jalisco, Mexico. It’s presented in a hand-numbered crystal bottle and elegant case.
Aged for over three years for a rich and balanced taste. Gran Patrón Piedra is made from the finest 100% Weber Blue Agave and is crafted using the centuries-old tahona process at Hacienda Patrón distillery in Jalisco, Mexico. It’s aged in a combination of French Limousin and new American oak barrels for four years and is presented in a distinctive crystal bottle and elegant box.
A luxury añejo tequila finished in Bordeaux wine barrels. Gran Patrón Burdeos is made from the finest 100% Weber Blue Agave, is distilled and then aged in American and French oak barrels at Hacienda Patrón distillery in Jalisco, Mexico. It’s then distilled again and racked in vintage Bordeaux barrels.
