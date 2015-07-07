Astral

Blanco Tequila

750 ml

Astral Tequila is made with 100% Blue Weber agave, nourished by the sun and stars. Our unique recipe includes the use of a tahona (an ancient milling process), and agave fibers (bagazo) during fermentation; this traditional, time-intensive process uses more of the agave plant resulting in an agave-forward tequila. After distillation, the agave fibers are upcycled into adobe bricks which will be used to build homes for the local community. Astral brightens any cocktail with bursts of citrus and notes of agave. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Astral Blanco Tequila. Please drink responsibly.