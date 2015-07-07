Paso Creek Zinfandel
Zinfandel
750 ml
Paso Creek Zinfandel delivers plenty of ripe fruit flavors; juicy, full bodied and densely flavored; expresses notes of vanilla and black cherry on the finish; perfect to serve with grilled meats.
The Paso Creek Cabernet shows ripe fruit flavors of dark plums, wild berry and cassis, nicely balanced and well structured with a long fruity finish; great to serve with bbq ribs.
A finely-balanced Merlot; showing off pleasing aromas of ripe black plum and dark cherries; ripe flavors on the palate with firm tannins, yet firm and well balanced in the finish.