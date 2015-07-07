Highland Park
Magnus Single Malt Scotch
750 ml
Crafted using a high proportion of Sherry seasoned American Oak casks. Flavors of lemon, vanilla cake, caramelized pineapple, light smoke and violets. Light citrus, vanilla and lightly smokey finish.
99 pts - 2017 ultimate spirits challenge. Triple matured in spanish oak sherry, am. Oak sherry and am. Oak bourbon casks. Dials up the aromatic orkney peat for rich honey sweetness on the palate.
First time Highland Park has ever used 100% refill Port wood casks. Fire edition is a 15 year old Single Malt at 45.2% abv. The exquisite circle design on the glass represents the circle of life.
Up-front, aromas of fresh pineapple and mango sorbet give way to shards of smoke and ginger. Powerful, smooth palate; misty peat with vanilla. Beautifully balanced finish with woodiness and spices.
This intense whisky possesses a fierce spice. Cinnamon bark and nutmeg rise from Odin's spirit. A huge , powerful palate draws on the complexity of Odin's character.
Rich mahogany in color, well balanced, dry peat at first mellowing out to maraschino cherry and warm dark chocolate on the nose.
Highland Park releases a higher proof for the Freya release 102.4 Proof. The nose has honey, pear, apricot a light heathery peat.
This is an exceptionally fine Scotch Whisky! Aged 30 Yr. One of only a few distillery bottlings to release a 30 Yr. on a regular basis. Very smooth! A real classic find!
Rich and nutty flavors that stay in the mouth, with a certain amount of wood. Round and easy to drink. The secret behind this blend is the large number of eaux-de-vie that is blended together.
GREAT BUY! Use Forres Park 150 rum in any cocktail that requires a little extra zip like zombies or other tropical drinks.
100 PTS 2013 ULTIMATE SPIRITS CHALLANGE. Astonishingly powerful aroma with brooding aromas of vanilla, baked cherries, toffee and toasted walnut. With an intense, sweet finish.
Product of Scotland. Light malts with notes of apple, ginger, toffee and orange marmalade. 86 Proof
Product of Scotland. Floral aromas of toffee, peppery spice, and lightly smoked peat. 86 Proof
Product of Scotland. Sweet and oaky with floral and briny notes. 86 Proof