Parducci Sustainable White '08
750 ml
89 PTS WILFRED WONG. Made mostly from Chenin Blanc and Sauvignon Blanc, the frisky '08 Parducci Sustainable White is crisp and fine; attractive core fruit on the palate; zesty with good length.
89 PTS WILFRED WONG. Made mostly from Chenin Blanc and Sauvignon Blanc, the frisky '08 Parducci Sustainable White is crisp and fine; attractive core fruit on the palate; zesty with good length.
The Parducci Sustainable Red is a bright wine with pleasing, tart fruit aromas and flavors; sharp and crisp on the palate.
The Parducci Cabernet is ripe yet rounded nicely on the palate with a decidedly soft spot; easy in the aftertaste.
BRONZE MEDAL, 2007 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. An easy-drinking red, the perky '05 Parducci Merlot offers red aromas and flavors; soft and light on the palate; a good value effort.
California. Ripe raspberries and strawberries flavors are rich on the palate, picking up a hint of cedar in the finish.13.5% ABV
The Parducci Small Lot Blend Pinot Noir is smooth and soft; red fruit aromas abound freshly in the aromas; easy in the finish.
Dark ruby in color with aromas of cherry, blackberry, mint, and chocolate.This big red's got spicy, dark fruit flavors and supple tannins.
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. A fine effort, the '11 Parducci Small Lot Blend Chardonnay exhibits ripe apple and sweet melon flavors; textured and firm on the body and in the finish.
Parlays its berry flavors to form a complex unit of multi-berry accents. Textured and layered on the palate.