Paolo Scavino Barolo '03
Barolo
750 ml
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. The world class Paolo Scavino can do it, even in a difficult vintage, the bright-fruited '03 Barolo exhibits excellent concentration of fruit and an excellent palate delivery.
Rich, sweet and juicy aroma with notes of black fuits; boysenberry and pie dough; ripe; very intense; medium to full bodied; wild berry flavors; balances between fruit and acidity. Perfect with pizza