Pama
Pomegranate Liqueur
750 ml
Very tart and juicy without being too sweet or syrupy. Excellent mixed as well as neat. Taste the forbidden fruit. 17% ABV
California. Flavors of cherries, strawberries, and blackberries with aromas of dark fruit, caramel, and coconut. 13% ABV
California. Fragrant aromas carry from the nose to the palate of brambly berries and dark cherries.
California. Aromas and flavors of black fruit and roasted coffee with a hint of vanilla. 13% ABV
Flavors of fresh, tropical fruit and crisp, green apples, with depth and layers, leaving nutty, vanilla accents to join the lemon meringue finish. 13% ABV
The world's first true Pomegrante liqueur. The legendary forbidden fruit of the mythical times. Mix with your favorite martini, margarita or mimosa recipes.