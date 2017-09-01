Palm Belgian Amber
Belgian Specialty Ale
6 Bottles
With its soft, full and fruity taste, Palm is a beer for everyone's taste. So it is no surprise that Palm is the best sold speciality beer in the Benelux at present.
With its soft, full and fruity taste, Palm is a beer for everyone's taste. So it is no surprise that Palm is the best sold speciality beer in the Benelux at present.
Very tart and juicy without being too sweet or syrupy. Excellent mixed as well as neat. Taste the forbidden fruit. 17% ABV
Intense purplish red color. Sweet, spicy and intense aromas, with notes of red fruits and herbs (such as Herbes de Provence). In the mouth, this wine is soft, velvety, fresh, and well balanced.
92 PTS WILFRED WONG. Intense, yet delicate floral aromas of jasmine, white rose, acacia and orange blossom. Tropical fruits like mango and lychee complete the broad spectrum of aromas and flavors.
90-95 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. An elegant blending of triple orange liqueur and fine VSOP brandy make GranGala a true taste sensation perfect for ultimate margaritas. Also delicious straight, or over ice.
Pall Mall makes the moments you enjoy most, last longer.
Pall Mall makes the moments you enjoy most, last longer.
Solera blended blonde rum finished in Spanish sherry casks. 42% ABV
Inspired by the boundless exploits of Ernest Hemingway. Artisan-crafted spirit is aged up to 24 years. 42% ABV
The world's first true Pomegrante liqueur. The legendary forbidden fruit of the mythical times. Mix with your favorite martini, margarita or mimosa recipes.
A Brazilian favorite. Try this light pilsner. Clear; light golden color. Starts off with a nice malt flavor; a balanced dry bitter hoppy finish.
On the nose, its aromas of plum, spices and red pepper stand out while delicate notes of mint . Round tannins & long finish.
Menthol, spice, and oak flavors with aromas of Bing cherry and cassis giving a soft, silky, lingering finish. 13.9% ABV
Aromas of apple blossom and pear. Palate of white peach, apple and lemon. 13.8% ABV.
Gran Gala is a rare blend of VSOP Italian Brandy infused with the rich flavor of fresh oranges. The liqueur is a rich amber color with a velvety-smooth feel and sweet fruit flavor, that brings exceptional taste to your cocktails.