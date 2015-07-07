Ch Pape Clement '88 Pessac-Leognan
Bordeaux
750 ml
Rich, rustic, and quite powerful, the '88 Pape Clement is an excellent example of a fine vintage in Pessac-Leognan.
Since 1946 this bourbon has been held in high regard. It is distilled from corn, rye and barley malt, it's smooth and simple, yet robust in its own way. There is much to love about this bourbon that has withstood the test of time.
Intoxicating aroma and woodsy, herbaceous flavor, SAGE mixes deliciously in cocktails. Instilled with American botanicals incl. thyme, rosemary, lavender, fennel, and sage.