Paddy
Bee Sting
750 ml
Paddy's Bee Sting is dripping with real Irish honey flavor and a soft finish. It's the shot that gets things flowing.
Has a bite that wakes the night with crisp apple flavors and a devilish cinnamon kick. Just one shot can turn a good apple bad.
Distilled three times and matured in oak casks for up to seven years. High in malt content ensuring that Paddy's is one of the softest of all Irish Whiskeys.
Famously served up by the traveling whiskey salesman Patrick J. O'Flaherty, the award-winning Paddy's Irish Whiskey is thrice distilled in County Cork. It's been making friends and spreading joy for nearly a quarter millennium.
Big Daddy's is a premium Bloody Mary mix made with only the finest ingredients created by a veteran bartender. This California produced; Bold and Spicy, mouth watering mix is sure to please!