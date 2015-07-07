Owen Roe
Abbot's Table
750 ml
A Zinfandel based blend, the Owen Roe Abbot's Table is bursting with blackberry, black cherry and white pepper aromas; flavors of Rooibos spiced tea, sweet wild strawberry and pepper; subtle cedar.
A wine made in the Chateauneuf-du-Pape style, the Owen Roe Sinister Hand has aromas of cinnamon; a bright and lively mouthfeel with notes of white pepper; raspberry and blackberry on the palate.