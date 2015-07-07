Orin Swift
Abstract
750 ml
California. Medium-bodied blend of Grenache, Petite Sirah and Syrah. 15.2% ABV
Expresses crushed raspberries, plum and dried lavender; lush flavors of ripe berries and spice, balanced with sweet tannins.
Ripe black cherry, cassis and crushed black pepper spice; full bodied; intense mouthfeel, yet still sleek and elegant.
Uplifted aromatics of ripe blackberries, mulled raspberries, acacia flowers, toasty oak, and herbal notes hit the nose in a pronounced way.
Red and blue fruit flavors lead to beguiling cassis, plum and a hint of mocha. The tannins are soft and suave. As savory as it is hedonistic. 15.1% ABV
Deep red color, almost black; aggressive aromas of cassis, blueberry and wild flowers; full bodied with good power and structure; long and intense finish; outstanding wine