Oregon Territory

Pinot Noir

750 ml

Oregon. A separate label produced by Paul O'Brien winery, this is a stunning value in an Oregon Pinot Noir. In total, 20% of the fruit was sourced from the Willamette Valley, and all was barrel aged for a year in 15% new French oak. The pleasing toasty scents speak of a far pricier wine, and follow up with graceful, immaculate strawberry fruit. It's balanced out against proportionate acids and tannins, and is truly delicious for near term enjoyment.