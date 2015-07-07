Opolo Summit Creek Zinfandel
Zinfandel
750 ml
Named after the creek that runs through Opolo's west-side vineyard in the Santa Lucia Mountains, Summit Creek Zinl offers forward fruit characteristics, including ripe black cherry, raspberry and a to
DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL SF Chronicle Wine Comp. If you believe bigger is better, this is perfect for you! Appropriately named for its bountiful bouquet of fruit, and where the grapes are grown.