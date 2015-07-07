Opolo
Mountain Zinfandel
750 ml
Aromas of raspberry and plum balanced by lavender and violet. Plum and cherry flavors lead to a finish that is long and satisfying. 16.1% ABV.
94 PTS Wine Advocate-Purity and complexity; small berry, forest floor, pressed violets, sweet spice, licorice and cola; pure and intense, delicate and light as its it is meaningful and long-lasting.
Named after the creek that runs through Opolo's west-side vineyard in the Santa Lucia Mountains, Summit Creek Zinl offers forward fruit characteristics, including ripe black cherry, raspberry and a to
DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL SF Chronicle Wine Comp. If you believe bigger is better, this is perfect for you! Appropriately named for its bountiful bouquet of fruit, and where the grapes are grown.
95 PTS James Suckling, 2011. Aromas of ginger, plum and lemongrass. Full body and silky tannins with a long finish.