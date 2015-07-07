Oops Carmenere Spicy Splendor
Carmenere
750 ml
The Oops Carmenere focuses on the savory aspect of the varietal; dried herbs and red currants are the wine's primary nuances.
Aromas of blackberry and plum fruit. Medium-bodied on the palate, with loads of red and black fruit, a velvety texture and a juicy, long ending. 13.5% ABV
