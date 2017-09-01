On The Border Margarita Mix
Cocktail Mixers
Single
Simply pour mix into the bucket, add tequila, stir, freeze overnight, scoop into glasses, serve and enjoy! Frozen Margarita Mix is delicious, refreshing and easy to make!
Simply pour mix into the bucket, add tequila, stir, freeze overnight, scoop into glasses, serve and enjoy! Frozen Margarita Mix is delicious, refreshing and easy to make!
The epitome of a sweeter style red blend; a base blend of Zinfandel and Grenache; medium-bodied with ripe notes of cherry and plums.