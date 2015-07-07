Omission Ultimate Light

Light Lager

6 Bottles

99 calories. Gluten free. NEW Omission Ultimate Light Golden Ale is smooth, easy drinking and full of flavor. Citrusy hops and a clean finish leave you wanting more. With only 5 carbs and 99 calories, you can have another without feeling full. Like all Omission beers, Omission Ultimate Light Golden Ale is crafted to remove gluten.