Olmeca Altos

Reposado

750 ml

Master distiller Jesús Hernandez produces Olmeca Altos tequila using traditional methods, from slow-cooking the piñas in a brick oven to crushing the cooked piñas with a tahona (stone wheel) and distilling with small copper pot stills. Olmeca Altos also touts their use of cultivated yeast, rather than “wild or commercial yeast that is often used by competitors.” The reposado is aged 8-10 months in used bourbon barrels.