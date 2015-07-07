Crown Royal
Blended Canadian Whisky
750 ml
Unwind in luxury with a glass of Crown Royal Fine Deluxe Blended Canadian Whisky. With a silky texture and hints of oak and sweet vanilla, our 80 proof whisky provides a refined flavor that enhances any cocktail party or celebration. Matured to perfection, our deluxe whisky is the standard of excellence for Canadian whisky. Simply mix with cola and pour over ice for a classic, refreshing tasting cocktail. First created in 1939 as a gift for the king and queen of England, a Canadian entrepreneur created a blend of 50 whiskies and wrapped a bottle in a regal purple bag with gold stitching. Affectionately named "Crown Royal", our whisky maintains the integrity and quality of our process today as it was first presented to English royalty. Blended with 50 distinct whiskies, Crown Royal assures decadence in every bottle of our signature whiskies. Please drink responsibly.