Ojai Syrah Bien Nacido '02
Syrah/Shiraz
750 ml
91 PTS ROBERT PARKER, JR. The '02 Ojai Bien Nacido Syrah exhibits a big, spicy, earthy bouquet with hints of incense, camphor, dried herbs, pepper, blackberries, and cassis; full-bodied and deep.
A delicious, straightforward style, this '99 Syrah is packed with blackberry and cassis fruit flavors that are both plump and chewy.