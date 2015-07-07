Odfjell Aliara

Red Blend

750 ml

In the age of sail ships, safe and healthy provisions were crucial for the success of the adventure. A "liara" was a tin cup measurement for the crew's daily ration of wine. Our Aliara is an assemblage made in small and precios quantitites as a tribute to this tradition. This wine is intense with a range of aromas from the different varieties in the blend, including dry fruit aromas such as hazelnuts, dates and dried figs, floral notes of jasmine and roses and, finally, hints of chocolate. The palate is sophi