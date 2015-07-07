Oberon
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
Napa. Tart kiwi and passion fruit aromatics. Bright acidity and fresh flavors. Underlying richness and full mouth-feel. 13.7% ABV
California. Supple tannins with a flavor of vibrant black cherry, candied blackberry, and spices. 13.8% ABV
The Oberon Cabernet is considered one of the serious newcomers to the Napa Valley scene; ripe currants; medium bodied; perky aftertaste.