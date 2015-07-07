White Oak Merlot '04
Merlot
750 ml
91 PTS CONNOISSEURS' GUIDE. The '04 White Oak Merlot is long on very deep and defined fruit, and showing complexing suggestions of olive and sweet spice; has a noteworthy impression of extract.
91 PTS CONNOISSEURS' GUIDE. The '04 White Oak Merlot is long on very deep and defined fruit, and showing complexing suggestions of olive and sweet spice; has a noteworthy impression of extract.
Gold Medal, 2013 Sonoma County Harvest Fair Wine Comp. Ripe fruit and sweet oak that is rich and textured on the palate.
Bold, ripe fruit with smooth, toasty oak in its flavors. Layered and textured on the palate leads to a silky finish.