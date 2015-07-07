Nuvo
Sparkling Liqueur
200 ml
Nuvo is the only French sparkling vodka. Nuvo is 95% fine French Vodka with sparkling wines and natural fruit ingredients.
Absolutely Delicious! Enjoy the fresh taste of Georgia Peaches and finally savor in the simple pleasure of cinnamon crumble. What's not to Love!
Indulge in this truly decadent cocktail. Taste the soft sponge cake and the sweetness from the luxuriously creamy cheesecake frosting. Finishing with a hint of chocolate.
Introducing new Nuvo Lemon Sorbet: a delicious blend of vodka, French sparkling wine and citrus.
