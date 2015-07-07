Noval
Tawny Porto 10
750 ml
Portugal. Concentrated flavors of dried pear, apricot, and cherry finished with toffee and orange zest notes. 19.5% ABV
Portugal. Concentrated flavors of dried pear, apricot, and cherry finished with toffee and orange zest notes. 19.5% ABV
Portugal. Aged for two years in wood before bottling, with rich fruit, a fine bouquet, and a delicate palate. 19.5% ABV
96 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. What a nose, the '03 Quinta do Noval Vintage Porto has ripe fruit, with chocolate, blackberries and raisins; full-bodied and medium sweet, with velvety tannins; wonderful.
An elegant LBV Port from Quinta do Noval; offering nicely ripened flavors balanced with fine textured grip on the palate; this is an excellent choice with ripe Stilton cheese.
Port gift set with grapes made from top quality traditional Douro varietals; rich fruit and a delicate palate.