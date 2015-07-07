Norton Barrel Select Merlot
Merlot
750 ml
The Norton Barrel Select Merlot shows red currant flavors; medium bodied and soft on the palate; easy finish.
Generous and packed with finely ripened fruit flavors, the Norton Reserve Malbec delivers excellent power and depth of fruit; a great wine with grilled beef.
Smoky on the nose, with charcoal, minerality and toast capping crusty berry aromas; ripe and healthy in feel, with baked blackberry flavors smothered in toasty oak concentration.
A delicious example of Sangiovese, the Bodega Norton offers ripe fruit, sweet earthy notes; and fine palate textures; this easy-going wine is very inviting.
The Norton Malbec is one of the country's most reliable red wines; ripe and rich, yet not over-the-top; a well balanced wine.
One of the best kept secrets for Argentina; vibrant ruby color; concentrated aromas, layers of mint, cocoa and black cherry; full bodied with a generous amount of fruit in the finish.
Bright and lively, the '99 Morton Estate Sauvignon Blanc from Hawkes Bay, New Zealand is a prime example of why this category is so hot! Fresh and zesty, this a perfect wine with shellfish.
Argentina. Complex aromas of red fruits and mint, with chocolate notes. Round, ripe tannins and a long, spicy finish.14.5% ABV
A solid effort, the soft and easy-to-drink Norton Merlot simply underscores this varietal's ability to provide good, everyday drinking.
DOUBLE GOLD SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION 2012. Porton is a grape based ultra-premium white spirit that is distilled to 86 proof and handcrafted to ensure a smooth and complex flavors.