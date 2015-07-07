North by Northwest
Red Blend
750 ml
The NxNW red blend has a nice ruby color with aromas of blackberry, mint, leather and cedar; cherry, cinnamon, raspberry, tobacco on the palate with dry, firm tannins finishing with gently acidity.
The NxNW red blend has a nice ruby color with aromas of blackberry, mint, leather and cedar; cherry, cinnamon, raspberry, tobacco on the palate with dry, firm tannins finishing with gently acidity.
A golden yellow color, the NxNW HHH Chardonnay has aromas of vanilla, oak, pear, honeysuckle, and red apple; flavors of tropical fruit and a hint of toffee finish with vanilla toast on the finish.
The NxNW Columbia Valley Cab Sauv is a deep red color with aromas of cherry, vanilla, sweet smoke and dried leaves; flavors of cherry liquor, dark chocolate, blackberry and toasted oak; full-bodied.