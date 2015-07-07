Nocking Point Maja
Pinot Grigio
750 ml
Nose: Pear, Granny Smith apple, banana, and orange blossoms. Palate: Light sweetness with a balancing crisp acidity. 13.4% ABV
Nose: Pear, Granny Smith apple, banana, and orange blossoms. Palate: Light sweetness with a balancing crisp acidity. 13.4% ABV
Light body with Floral strawberry blend with full flavor. 12.2% ABV
Bright, intense fruit characteristics with well-rounded mouthfeel and balanced acidity. Perfect for patio enjoyment. 12.5% ABV
Dry, crisp rose’ with bursting fruit flavors. 11.8% ABV