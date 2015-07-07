Noble Vines

515 Rosé

750 ml

515 Rosé celebrates the enchanted time of 5:15 pm, so named by our winemakers for the time they occasionally pause from their work to enjoy a taste of this bright, delightful Rosé. Made in a dry traditional style, showcasing a bright bouquet of raspberry, watermelon and Meyer lemon. Medium bodied, with a rich mid-palate, this snappy wine has a lively start with flavors of grapefruit and strawberry, then cherry, culminating in a fresh creamy finish.